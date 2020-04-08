England may not host West Indies in May

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to postpone the planned West Indies U19 tour of England, scheduled for August and September 2020. The same has not been postponed for the coronavirus fear but due to the scheduling clashes.

However, senior team tour of England, which was scheduled to take place next month may be postponed in the current situation.





“There has been no word yet. That is a decision for the ECB which they have not made as yet”, the CWI president Ricky Skerritt, said.

The tour is scheduled to begin from May 22 and three Tests to be played in June. England vs West Indies three Tests are scheduled to kick off from June 4. “Several of our member countries have a few cases”, the president said.

All the international cricket matches have been cancelled in midst of COVID-19 pandemic. With UK having massive number of cases and deaths, it’s normal that West Indies’ tour of England has also been postponed.

Earlier, England postponed Sri Lanka tour in the middle of a practice match. It was not the only cricketing even to be postponed. England are scheduled to host WTC (World Test Championship) series against West Indies and Pakistan in the upcoming summer. Although the worsening of situation has also forced England’s domestic events to be delayed.