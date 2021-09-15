                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age35 years, 11 months, 14 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches16
Innings24
Not Out1
Runs700
High Score130
Average30.43
Strike Rate54.77
100s2
50s3
6s6
4s77
Matches248
Innings230
Not Out34
Runs7701
High Score148
Average39.29
Strike Rate91.16
100s14
50s47
6s220
4s654
Matches115
Innings107
Not Out21
Runs2458
High Score91
Average28.58
Strike Rate136.17
100s0
50s14
6s120
4s186
Matches363
Innings340
Not Out51
Runs7639
High Score91
Average26.43
Strike Rate131.61
100s0
50s37
6s360
4s574
Matches379
Innings349
Not Out49
Runs11654
High Score161
Average38.84
Strike Rate90.97
100s22
50s68
6s0
4s0
Matches102
Innings169
Not Out18
Runs5042
High Score209
Average33.39
Strike Rate51.02
100s11
50s24
6s0
4s0
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches248
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches115
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches363
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches379
Innings0
overs7
Runs49
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches102
Innings0
overs20
Runs94
wickets2
bestinning2/24
bestmatch2/24
Average47.00
econ4.70
Strike Rate60.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.