Eoin Morgan
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 11 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|700
|High Score
|130
|Average
|30.43
|Strike Rate
|54.77
|100s
|2
|50s
|3
|6s
|6
|4s
|77
|Matches
|248
|Innings
|230
|Not Out
|34
|Runs
|7701
|High Score
|148
|Average
|39.29
|Strike Rate
|91.16
|100s
|14
|50s
|47
|6s
|220
|4s
|654
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|107
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|2458
|High Score
|91
|Average
|28.58
|Strike Rate
|136.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|14
|6s
|120
|4s
|186
|Matches
|363
|Innings
|340
|Not Out
|51
|Runs
|7639
|High Score
|91
|Average
|26.43
|Strike Rate
|131.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|37
|6s
|360
|4s
|574
|Matches
|379
|Innings
|349
|Not Out
|49
|Runs
|11654
|High Score
|161
|Average
|38.84
|Strike Rate
|90.97
|100s
|22
|50s
|68
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|169
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|5042
|High Score
|209
|Average
|33.39
|Strike Rate
|51.02
|100s
|11
|50s
|24
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|248
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|363
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|379
|Innings
|0
|overs
|7
|Runs
|49
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|0
|overs
|20
|Runs
|94
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/24
|bestmatch
|2/24
|Average
|47.00
|econ
|4.70
|Strike Rate
|60.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0