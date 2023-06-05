Muhammad Waseem Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|45
|32
|32
|45
|Innings
|45
|32
|32
|45
|Not Out
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|1197
|1321
|1321
|1197
|High Score
|119
|112
|112
|119
|Average
|26.60
|44.03
|44.03
|26.60
|Strike Rate
|93.51
|150.97
|150.97
|93.51
|100S
|1
|2
|2
|1
|50S
|6
|11
|11
|6
|6S
|62
|88
|88
|62
|4S
|108
|96
|96
|108
