|

Muhammad Waseem Career, Biography & More

Waseem Muhammad
NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches45323245
Innings45323245
Not Out0220
Runs1197132113211197
High Score119112112119
Average26.6044.0344.0326.60
Strike Rate93.51150.97150.9793.51
100S1221
50S611116
6S62888862
4S1089696108
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 45323245
Innings 6446
overs 8.55.45.48.5
Runs 66424266
wickets 0440
bestinning 2/132/13
bestmatch 2/132/13
Average 10.5010.50
econ 7.477.417.417.47
Strike Rate 8.58.5
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
