Saif Hassan

Saif Hassan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age23 years, 9 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches6
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs159
High Score43
Average14.45
Strike Rate51.79
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s27
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs1
High Score1
Average0.50
Strike Rate11.11
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches30
Innings27
Not Out1
Runs683
High Score61
Average26.26
Strike Rate114.02
100s0
50s5
6s29
4s61
Matches87
Innings85
Not Out5
Runs3161
High Score148
Average39.51
Strike Rate75.65
100s7
50s19
6s81
4s289
Matches53
Innings83
Not Out6
Runs3172
High Score220
Average41.19
Strike Rate46.17
100s7
50s14
6s66
4s362
Matches6
Innings2
overs6
Runs27
wickets1
bestinning1/22
bestmatch1/22
Average27.00
econ4.50
Strike Rate36.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings1
overs0.1
Runs1
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings5
overs6.1
Runs47
wickets3
bestinning1/8
bestmatch1/8
Average15.66
econ7.62
Strike Rate12.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches87
Innings33
overs188
Runs840
wickets29
bestinning3/30
bestmatch3/30
Average28.96
econ4.46
Strike Rate38.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches53
Innings36
overs180.4
Runs455
wickets15
bestinning3/15
bestmatch3/15
Average30.33
econ2.51
Strike Rate72.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
