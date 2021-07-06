Saif Hassan
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 9 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|159
|High Score
|43
|Average
|14.45
|Strike Rate
|51.79
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|27
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|0.50
|Strike Rate
|11.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|683
|High Score
|61
|Average
|26.26
|Strike Rate
|114.02
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|29
|4s
|61
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|85
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|3161
|High Score
|148
|Average
|39.51
|Strike Rate
|75.65
|100s
|7
|50s
|19
|6s
|81
|4s
|289
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|83
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|3172
|High Score
|220
|Average
|41.19
|Strike Rate
|46.17
|100s
|7
|50s
|14
|6s
|66
|4s
|362
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|2
|overs
|6
|Runs
|27
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/22
|bestmatch
|1/22
|Average
|27.00
|econ
|4.50
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.1
|Runs
|1
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|5
|overs
|6.1
|Runs
|47
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/8
|bestmatch
|1/8
|Average
|15.66
|econ
|7.62
|Strike Rate
|12.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|33
|overs
|188
|Runs
|840
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|3/30
|bestmatch
|3/30
|Average
|28.96
|econ
|4.46
|Strike Rate
|38.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|36
|overs
|180.4
|Runs
|455
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|3/15
|bestmatch
|3/15
|Average
|30.33
|econ
|2.51
|Strike Rate
|72.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0