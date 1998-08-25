Najmul Hossain Shanto Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 5 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|23
|29
|25
|126
|138
|68
|Innings
|44
|28
|25
|120
|135
|118
|Not Out
|1
|0
|4
|13
|15
|6
|Runs
|1283
|832
|566
|2830
|4490
|4447
|High Score
|163
|117
|71
|115
|150
|253
|Average
|29.83
|29.71
|26.95
|26.44
|37.41
|39.70
|Strike Rate
|51.07
|78.19
|111.41
|119.91
|83.48
|54.12
|100S
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|12
|50S
|3
|4
|3
|13
|22
|20
|6S
|15
|9
|7
|85
|82
|40
|4S
|151
|83
|52
|258
|391
|534
