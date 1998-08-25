
|

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age25 years, 5 months, 30 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches23292512613868
Innings442825120135118
Not Out10413156
Runs1283832566283044904447
High Score16311771115150253
Average29.8329.7126.9526.4437.4139.70
Strike Rate51.0778.19111.41119.9183.4854.12
100S4202912
50S343132220
6S1597858240
4S1518352258391534
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 23292512613868
Innings 1042162629
overs 18.47.2222.572.193.3
Runs 814012160409335
wickets 0106126
bestinning 1/102/22/392/44
bestmatch 1/102/22/392/45
Average 40.0026.6634.0855.83
econ 4.335.456.007.005.663.58
Strike Rate 44.022.836.093.5
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
