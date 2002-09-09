Mohammad Saleem Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 5 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|12
|19
|12
|Innings
|0
|0
|9
|14
|Not Out
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Runs
|0
|0
|31
|67
|High Score
|0
|0
|20
|15
|Average
|6.20
|7.44
|Strike Rate
|73.80
|47.51
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|12
|19
|12
|Innings
|2
|12
|19
|23
|overs
|10.2
|44
|141.1
|330
|Runs
|70
|314
|775
|1128
|wickets
|0
|12
|31
|41
|bestinning
|3/29
|5/51
|5/52
|bestmatch
|3/29
|5/51
|8/123
|Average
|26.16
|25.00
|27.51
|econ
|6.77
|7.13
|5.48
|3.41
|Strike Rate
|22.0
|27.3
|48.2
|4W
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0