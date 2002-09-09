
|

Mohammad Saleem Career, Biography & More

Mohammad Saleem Safi
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age21 years, 5 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches2121912
Innings00914
Not Out0045
Runs003167
High Score002015
Average6.207.44
Strike Rate73.8047.51
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S0039
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 2121912
Innings 2121923
overs 10.244141.1330
Runs 703147751128
wickets 0123141
bestinning 3/295/515/52
bestmatch 3/295/518/123
Average 26.1625.0027.51
econ 6.777.135.483.41
Strike Rate 22.027.348.2
4W 0021
5W 0012
10w 0000
