Stephen Eskinazi Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 10 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|95
|30
|83
|Innings
|91
|29
|143
|Not Out
|9
|3
|9
|Runs
|2781
|1434
|4105
|High Score
|102
|182
|179
|Average
|33.91
|55.15
|30.63
|Strike Rate
|140.95
|103.68
|51.21
|100S
|1
|6
|9
|50S
|20
|3
|15
|6S
|70
|22
|16
|4S
|292
|142
|561
|Matches
|95
|30
|83
|Innings
|0
|0
|2
|overs
|0
|0
|3
|Runs
|0
|0
|4
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0