Stephen Eskinazi Career, Biography & More

Stephen Eskinazi
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 10 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches953083
Innings9129143
Not Out939
Runs278114344105
High Score102182179
Average33.9155.1530.63
Strike Rate140.95103.6851.21
100S169
50S20315
6S702216
4S292142561
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 953083
Innings 002
overs 003
Runs 004
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 1.33
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
