Tony de Zorzi Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 5 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|2
|53
|78
|58
|Innings
|4
|2
|53
|70
|94
|Not Out
|0
|0
|6
|3
|8
|Runs
|114
|48
|972
|2455
|3122
|High Score
|85
|27
|106
|137
|304
|Average
|28.50
|24.00
|20.68
|36.64
|36.30
|Strike Rate
|48.71
|100.00
|115.30
|81.69
|53.79
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|50S
|1
|0
|1
|15
|13
|6S
|0
|0
|20
|20
|16
|4S
|15
|7
|96
|249
|410
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|2
|53
|78
|58
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|overs
|0
|0
|1
|4.4
|7
|Runs
|0
|0
|10
|27
|30
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|bestinning
|1/5
|bestmatch
|1/5
|Average
|27.00
|econ
|10.00
|5.78
|4.28
|Strike Rate
|28.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0