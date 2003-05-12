
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.









|

Aryan Dutt Career, Biography & More

Aryan Dutt
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBowlers
Born
Age20 years, 9 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches245526
Innings171119
Not Out4005
Runs10000114
High Score160016
Average7.690.000.008.14
Strike Rate59.170.000.0053.52
100S0000
50S0000
6S2002
4S7007
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 245526
Innings 245526
overs 176.31111179.3
Runs 9149696933
wickets 194422
bestinning 3/312/142/143/31
bestmatch 3/312/142/143/31
Average 48.1024.0024.0042.40
econ 5.178.728.725.19
Strike Rate 55.716.516.548.9
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.