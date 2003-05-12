Aryan Dutt Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 9 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|24
|5
|5
|26
|Innings
|17
|1
|1
|19
|Not Out
|4
|0
|0
|5
|Runs
|100
|0
|0
|114
|High Score
|16
|0
|0
|16
|Average
|7.69
|0.00
|0.00
|8.14
|Strike Rate
|59.17
|0.00
|0.00
|53.52
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4S
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|24
|5
|5
|26
|Innings
|24
|5
|5
|26
|overs
|176.3
|11
|11
|179.3
|Runs
|914
|96
|96
|933
|wickets
|19
|4
|4
|22
|bestinning
|3/31
|2/14
|2/14
|3/31
|bestmatch
|3/31
|2/14
|2/14
|3/31
|Average
|48.10
|24.00
|24.00
|42.40
|econ
|5.17
|8.72
|8.72
|5.19
|Strike Rate
|55.7
|16.5
|16.5
|48.9
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0