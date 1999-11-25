Khurram Shahzad Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 2 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|9
|20
|Innings
|4
|6
|27
|Not Out
|0
|3
|14
|Runs
|16
|23
|158
|High Score
|11
|20
|44
|Average
|4.00
|7.66
|12.15
|Strike Rate
|48.48
|56.09
|33.68
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|1
|3
|4S
|0
|1
|19
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|9
|20
|Innings
|11
|9
|33
|overs
|36.1
|66
|456
|Runs
|291
|355
|1699
|wickets
|11
|13
|52
|bestinning
|3/14
|2/36
|6/37
|bestmatch
|3/14
|2/36
|6/56
|Average
|26.45
|27.30
|32.67
|econ
|8.04
|5.37
|3.72
|Strike Rate
|19.70
|30.40
|52.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0