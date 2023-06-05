
Aayan Afzal Khan Career, Biography & More

Aayan Afzal Khan
NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age18 years, 3 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches258825
Innings225522
Not Out6116
Runs4506868450
High Score94252594
Average28.1217.0017.0028.12
Strike Rate81.22115.25115.2581.22
100S0000
50S3003
6S100010
4S477747
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 258825
Innings 257725
overs 226.22020226.2
Runs 875117117875
wickets 325532
bestinning 4/142/332/334/14
bestmatch 4/142/332/334/14
Average 27.3423.4023.4027.34
econ 3.865.855.853.86
Strike Rate 42.424.024.042.4
4W 1001
5W 0000
10w 0000
