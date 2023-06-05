Aayan Afzal Khan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|18 years, 3 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|25
|8
|8
|25
|Innings
|22
|5
|5
|22
|Not Out
|6
|1
|1
|6
|Runs
|450
|68
|68
|450
|High Score
|94
|25
|25
|94
|Average
|28.12
|17.00
|17.00
|28.12
|Strike Rate
|81.22
|115.25
|115.25
|81.22
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6S
|10
|0
|0
|10
|4S
|47
|7
|7
|47
|Matches
|25
|8
|8
|25
|Innings
|25
|7
|7
|25
|overs
|226.2
|20
|20
|226.2
|Runs
|875
|117
|117
|875
|wickets
|32
|5
|5
|32
|bestinning
|4/14
|2/33
|2/33
|4/14
|bestmatch
|4/14
|2/33
|2/33
|4/14
|Average
|27.34
|23.40
|23.40
|27.34
|econ
|3.86
|5.85
|5.85
|3.86
|Strike Rate
|42.4
|24.0
|24.0
|42.4
|4W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0