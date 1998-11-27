
Peter Hatzoglou Career, Biography & More

Peter Hatzoglou
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age25 years, 2 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT20List A
Matches593
Innings163
Not Out112
Runs695
High Score155
Average13.805.00
Strike Rate109.5262.50
100S00
50S00
6S10
4S51
OverviewT20List A
Matches 593
Innings 583
overs 204.121
Runs 1622149
wickets 620
bestinning 3/14
bestmatch 3/14
Average 26.16
econ 7.947.09
Strike Rate 19.7
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
