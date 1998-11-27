Peter Hatzoglou Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 2 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|59
|3
|Innings
|16
|3
|Not Out
|11
|2
|Runs
|69
|5
|High Score
|15
|5
|Average
|13.80
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|109.52
|62.50
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|0
|4S
|5
|1
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|59
|3
|Innings
|58
|3
|overs
|204.1
|21
|Runs
|1622
|149
|wickets
|62
|0
|bestinning
|3/14
|bestmatch
|3/14
|Average
|26.16
|econ
|7.94
|7.09
|Strike Rate
|19.7
|4W
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0