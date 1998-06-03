
Sam Curran Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Sam Curran
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age25 years, 8 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2423411997580
Innings38162416051122
Not Out53830814
Runs81531818026249633250
High Score7895247295126
Average24.6924.4611.2520.1822.3930.09
Strike Rate64.1296.36116.88133.9490.5063.15
100S000001
50S31014223
6S211791272555
4S9620919680435
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2423411997580
Innings 42234119272134
overs 515.1161.2133.4626.3544.41866.2
Runs 16699461026539830696222
wickets 47264319194206
bestinning 4/585/485/105/105/487/58
bestmatch 5/925/485/105/105/4810/101
Average 35.5136.3823.8628.2632.6430.20
econ 3.235.867.678.615.633.33
Strike Rate 65.737.218.619.634.754.3
4W 210427
5W 011317
10w 000001
