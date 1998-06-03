Sam Curran Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 8 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|24
|23
|41
|199
|75
|80
|Innings
|38
|16
|24
|160
|51
|122
|Not Out
|5
|3
|8
|30
|8
|14
|Runs
|815
|318
|180
|2624
|963
|3250
|High Score
|78
|95
|24
|72
|95
|126
|Average
|24.69
|24.46
|11.25
|20.18
|22.39
|30.09
|Strike Rate
|64.12
|96.36
|116.88
|133.94
|90.50
|63.15
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|3
|1
|0
|14
|2
|23
|6S
|21
|17
|9
|127
|25
|55
|4S
|96
|20
|9
|196
|80
|435
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|24
|23
|41
|199
|75
|80
|Innings
|42
|23
|41
|192
|72
|134
|overs
|515.1
|161.2
|133.4
|626.3
|544.4
|1866.2
|Runs
|1669
|946
|1026
|5398
|3069
|6222
|wickets
|47
|26
|43
|191
|94
|206
|bestinning
|4/58
|5/48
|5/10
|5/10
|5/48
|7/58
|bestmatch
|5/92
|5/48
|5/10
|5/10
|5/48
|10/101
|Average
|35.51
|36.38
|23.86
|28.26
|32.64
|30.20
|econ
|3.23
|5.86
|7.67
|8.61
|5.63
|3.33
|Strike Rate
|65.7
|37.2
|18.6
|19.6
|34.7
|54.3
|4W
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7
|5W
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1