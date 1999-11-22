Umran Malik
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 9 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|3
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|55.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|14
|Average
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|175.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|16
|High Score
|8
|Average
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|133.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|overs
|81.1
|Runs
|717
|wickets
|33
|bestinning
|5/25
|bestmatch
|5/25
|Average
|21.72
|econ
|8.83
|Strike Rate
|14.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|10
|Runs
|98
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/98
|bestmatch
|1/98
|Average
|98.00
|econ
|9.80
|Strike Rate
|60.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|overs
|58
|Runs
|289
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|3/89
|bestmatch
|4/121
|Average
|41.28
|econ
|4.98
|Strike Rate
|49.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0