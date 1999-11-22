                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Umran Malik

Umran Malik
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age22 years, 9 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches22
Innings6
Not Out5
Runs5
High Score3
Average5.00
Strike Rate55.55
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs14
High Score14
Average14.00
Strike Rate175.00
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s0
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs16
High Score8
Average8.00
Strike Rate133.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches22
Innings22
overs81.1
Runs717
wickets33
bestinning5/25
bestmatch5/25
Average21.72
econ8.83
Strike Rate14.7
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs10
Runs98
wickets1
bestinning1/98
bestmatch1/98
Average98.00
econ9.80
Strike Rate60.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings5
overs58
Runs289
wickets7
bestinning3/89
bestmatch4/121
Average41.28
econ4.98
Strike Rate49.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
