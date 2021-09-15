                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler
NationalityEngland
Role
Born
Age31 years, 11 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches57
Innings100
Not Out9
Runs2907
High Score152
Average31.94
Strike Rate54.18
100s2
50s18
6s33
4s340
Matches157
Innings130
Not Out25
Runs4245
High Score162
Average40.42
Strike Rate119.47
100s10
50s22
6s146
4s348
Matches94
Innings86
Not Out18
Runs2227
High Score101
Average32.75
Strike Rate142.57
100s1
50s15
6s96
4s191
Matches327
Innings305
Not Out52
Runs8530
High Score124
Average33.71
Strike Rate144.99
100s6
50s56
6s371
4s748
Matches228
Innings190
Not Out45
Runs6411
High Score162
Average44.21
Strike Rate119.96
100s12
50s38
6s209
4s571
Matches122
Innings199
Not Out16
Runs5888
High Score152
Average32.17
Strike Rate57.20
100s7
50s33
6s72
4s732
Matches57
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches157
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches94
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches327
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches228
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches122
Innings1
overs2
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
