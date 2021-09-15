Jos Buttler
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 11 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|100
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2907
|High Score
|152
|Average
|31.94
|Strike Rate
|54.18
|100s
|2
|50s
|18
|6s
|33
|4s
|340
|Matches
|157
|Innings
|130
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|4245
|High Score
|162
|Average
|40.42
|Strike Rate
|119.47
|100s
|10
|50s
|22
|6s
|146
|4s
|348
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|86
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|2227
|High Score
|101
|Average
|32.75
|Strike Rate
|142.57
|100s
|1
|50s
|15
|6s
|96
|4s
|191
|Matches
|327
|Innings
|305
|Not Out
|52
|Runs
|8530
|High Score
|124
|Average
|33.71
|Strike Rate
|144.99
|100s
|6
|50s
|56
|6s
|371
|4s
|748
|Matches
|228
|Innings
|190
|Not Out
|45
|Runs
|6411
|High Score
|162
|Average
|44.21
|Strike Rate
|119.96
|100s
|12
|50s
|38
|6s
|209
|4s
|571
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|199
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|5888
|High Score
|152
|Average
|32.17
|Strike Rate
|57.20
|100s
|7
|50s
|33
|6s
|72
|4s
|732
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|157
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|327
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|228
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0