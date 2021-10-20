Mushfiqur Rahman
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 7 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|232
|High Score
|46
|Average
|13.64
|Strike Rate
|30.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|23
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|360
|High Score
|49
|Average
|16.36
|Strike Rate
|52.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|29
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|71
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|1230
|High Score
|67
|Average
|23.20
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|108
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|2448
|High Score
|115
|Average
|25.50
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|17
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|15
|overs
|227.3
|Runs
|823
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|4/65
|bestmatch
|4/90
|Average
|63.30
|econ
|3.61
|Strike Rate
|105.00
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|28
|overs
|222
|Runs
|983
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|2/21
|bestmatch
|2/21
|Average
|51.73
|econ
|4.42
|Strike Rate
|70.10
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|0
|overs
|564
|Runs
|2414
|wickets
|84
|bestinning
|4/27
|bestmatch
|4/27
|Average
|28.73
|econ
|4.28
|Strike Rate
|40.20
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1220
|Runs
|3751
|wickets
|133
|bestinning
|5/40
|bestmatch
|Average
|28.20
|econ
|3.07
|Strike Rate
|55.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|3
|10W
|0