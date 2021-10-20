                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mushfiqur Rahman

Mushfiqur Rahman
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age45 years, 7 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches10
Innings19
Not Out2
Runs232
High Score46
Average13.64
Strike Rate30.72
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s23
Matches28
Innings25
Not Out3
Runs360
High Score49
Average16.36
Strike Rate52.17
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s29
Matches81
Innings71
Not Out18
Runs1230
High Score67
Average23.20
Strike Rate
100s0
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches66
Innings108
Not Out12
Runs2448
High Score115
Average25.50
Strike Rate
100s1
50s17
6s0
4s0
Matches10
Innings15
overs227.3
Runs823
wickets13
bestinning4/65
bestmatch4/90
Average63.30
econ3.61
Strike Rate105.00
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings28
overs222
Runs983
wickets19
bestinning2/21
bestmatch2/21
Average51.73
econ4.42
Strike Rate70.10
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches81
Innings0
overs564
Runs2414
wickets84
bestinning4/27
bestmatch4/27
Average28.73
econ4.28
Strike Rate40.20
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches66
Innings0
overs1220
Runs3751
wickets133
bestinning5/40
bestmatch
Average28.20
econ3.07
Strike Rate55.0
4W0
5W3
10W0
