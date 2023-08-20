Muhammad Jawadullah Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 7 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|4
|4
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|3
|Not Out
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|24
|24
|44
|High Score
|21
|21
|35
|Average
|12.00
|12.00
|14.66
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100.00
|41.90
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|1
|1
|3
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|4
|4
|3
|Innings
|4
|4
|3
|overs
|11
|11
|18
|Runs
|90
|90
|98
|wickets
|2
|2
|6
|bestinning
|1/15
|1/15
|5/36
|bestmatch
|1/15
|1/15
|5/36
|Average
|45.00
|45.00
|16.33
|econ
|8.18
|8.18
|5.44
|Strike Rate
|33.0
|33.0
|18.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0