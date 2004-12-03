Aryansh Sharma Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|Born
|Age
|19 years, 2 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|7
|9
|9
|10
|Innings
|7
|9
|9
|10
|Not Out
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|136
|256
|256
|225
|High Score
|57
|60
|60
|57
|Average
|19.42
|32.00
|32.00
|22.50
|Strike Rate
|76.40
|110.34
|110.34
|79.22
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|3
|3
|1
|6S
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4S
|17
|35
|35
|34
