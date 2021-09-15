Chris Woakes
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 5 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|74
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|1675
|High Score
|137
|Average
|27.91
|Strike Rate
|52.22
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|5
|4s
|217
|Matches
|106
|Innings
|72
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|1315
|High Score
|95
|Average
|25.78
|Strike Rate
|90.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|19
|4s
|97
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|98
|High Score
|37
|Average
|24.50
|Strike Rate
|148.48
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|4
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|73
|Not Out
|38
|Runs
|852
|High Score
|57
|Average
|24.34
|Strike Rate
|136.97
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|30
|4s
|69
|Matches
|188
|Innings
|125
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|2056
|High Score
|95
|Average
|23.36
|Strike Rate
|90.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|32
|4s
|154
|Matches
|161
|Innings
|241
|Not Out
|52
|Runs
|6302
|High Score
|152
|Average
|33.34
|Strike Rate
|100s
|10
|50s
|25
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|85
|overs
|1314.5
|Runs
|3996
|wickets
|130
|bestinning
|6/17
|bestmatch
|11/102
|Average
|30.73
|econ
|3.03
|Strike Rate
|60.6
|4W
|3
|5W
|4
|10W
|1
|Matches
|106
|Innings
|102
|overs
|836
|Runs
|4567
|wickets
|155
|bestinning
|6/45
|bestmatch
|6/45
|Average
|29.46
|econ
|5.46
|Strike Rate
|32.3
|4W
|10
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|overs
|54.3
|Runs
|427
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|2/23
|bestmatch
|2/23
|Average
|28.46
|econ
|7.83
|Strike Rate
|21.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|122
|overs
|412
|Runs
|3393
|wickets
|137
|bestinning
|4/21
|bestmatch
|4/21
|Average
|24.76
|econ
|8.23
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|188
|Innings
|181
|overs
|1380.4
|Runs
|7543
|wickets
|233
|bestinning
|6/45
|bestmatch
|6/45
|Average
|32.37
|econ
|5.46
|Strike Rate
|35.5
|4W
|12
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|161
|Innings
|286
|overs
|4562.3
|Runs
|14010
|wickets
|544
|bestinning
|9/36
|bestmatch
|11/97
|Average
|25.75
|econ
|3.07
|Strike Rate
|50.3
|4W
|21
|5W
|21
|10W
|4