                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age33 years, 5 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches45
Innings74
Not Out14
Runs1675
High Score137
Average27.91
Strike Rate52.22
100s1
50s6
6s5
4s217
Matches106
Innings72
Not Out21
Runs1315
High Score95
Average25.78
Strike Rate90.87
100s0
50s5
6s19
4s97
Matches16
Innings8
Not Out4
Runs98
High Score37
Average24.50
Strike Rate148.48
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s4
Matches125
Innings73
Not Out38
Runs852
High Score57
Average24.34
Strike Rate136.97
100s0
50s2
6s30
4s69
Matches188
Innings125
Not Out37
Runs2056
High Score95
Average23.36
Strike Rate90.69
100s0
50s6
6s32
4s154
Matches161
Innings241
Not Out52
Runs6302
High Score152
Average33.34
Strike Rate
100s10
50s25
6s0
4s0
Matches45
Innings85
overs1314.5
Runs3996
wickets130
bestinning6/17
bestmatch11/102
Average30.73
econ3.03
Strike Rate60.6
4W3
5W4
10W1
Matches106
Innings102
overs836
Runs4567
wickets155
bestinning6/45
bestmatch6/45
Average29.46
econ5.46
Strike Rate32.3
4W10
5W3
10W0
Matches16
Innings16
overs54.3
Runs427
wickets15
bestinning2/23
bestmatch2/23
Average28.46
econ7.83
Strike Rate21.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches125
Innings122
overs412
Runs3393
wickets137
bestinning4/21
bestmatch4/21
Average24.76
econ8.23
Strike Rate18.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches188
Innings181
overs1380.4
Runs7543
wickets233
bestinning6/45
bestmatch6/45
Average32.37
econ5.46
Strike Rate35.5
4W12
5W3
10W0
Matches161
Innings286
overs4562.3
Runs14010
wickets544
bestinning9/36
bestmatch11/97
Average25.75
econ3.07
Strike Rate50.3
4W21
5W21
10W4
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.