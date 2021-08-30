Rachin Ravindra Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 3 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|12
|18
|53
|38
|46
|Innings
|6
|8
|16
|45
|30
|80
|Not Out
|1
|0
|5
|7
|1
|9
|Runs
|73
|189
|145
|618
|880
|2753
|High Score
|18
|61
|26
|67
|130
|217
|Average
|14.60
|23.62
|13.18
|16.26
|30.34
|38.77
|Strike Rate
|29.67
|111.83
|117.88
|122.86
|95.54
|50.45
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|50S
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12
|6S
|0
|5
|4
|20
|9
|18
|4S
|12
|19
|12
|50
|104
|341
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Innings
|5
|9
|13
|47
|32
|63
|overs
|61
|66.3
|37
|146
|240.2
|786.1
|Runs
|188
|407
|247
|1087
|1294
|2752
|wickets
|3
|12
|11
|40
|27
|54
|bestinning
|3/56
|4/60
|3/22
|3/22
|4/60
|6/89
|bestmatch
|3/76
|4/60
|3/22
|3/22
|4/60
|6/124
|Average
|62.66
|33.91
|22.45
|27.17
|47.92
|50.96
|econ
|3.08
|6.12
|6.67
|7.44
|5.38
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|122.0
|33.2
|20.1
|21.9
|53.4
|87.3
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0