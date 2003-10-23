                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jacob Bethell

Jacob Bethell
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age18 years, 10 months, 1 day
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs12
High Score7
Average6.00
Strike Rate85.71
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches8
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs141
High Score66
Average23.50
Strike Rate94.63
100s0
50s1
6s4
4s9
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs121
High Score61
Average30.25
Strike Rate49.59
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s20
Matches3
Innings3
overs6
Runs61
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.16
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings8
overs57
Runs301
wickets11
bestinning4/36
bestmatch4/36
Average27.36
econ5.28
Strike Rate31.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings1
overs2
Runs15
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
