Jacob Bethell
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|18 years, 10 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|12
|High Score
|7
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|85.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|141
|High Score
|66
|Average
|23.50
|Strike Rate
|94.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|9
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|121
|High Score
|61
|Average
|30.25
|Strike Rate
|49.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|20
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|6
|Runs
|61
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.16
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|57
|Runs
|301
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|4/36
|bestmatch
|4/36
|Average
|27.36
|econ
|5.28
|Strike Rate
|31.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|15
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0