Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age24 years, 10 months, 20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches31
Innings53
Not Out4
Runs2123
High Score159
Average43.32
Strike Rate72.65
100s5
50s10
6s48
4s232
Matches27
Innings24
Not Out1
Runs840
High Score125
Average36.52
Strike Rate108.80
100s1
50s5
6s26
4s86
Matches54
Innings48
Not Out11
Runs883
High Score65
Average23.86
Strike Rate126.32
100s0
50s3
6s35
4s71
Matches167
Innings160
Not Out28
Runs4250
High Score128
Average32.19
Strike Rate145.34
100s2
50s22
6s194
4s384
Matches63
Innings58
Not Out5
Runs1758
High Score135
Average33.16
Strike Rate105.58
100s2
50s11
6s58
4s179
Matches55
Innings89
Not Out7
Runs3975
High Score308
Average48.47
Strike Rate82.17
100s10
50s18
6s129
4s426
Matches31
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches167
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches63
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches55
Innings1
overs2
Runs9
wickets1
bestinning1/9
bestmatch1/9
Average9.00
econ4.50
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
