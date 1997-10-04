Rishabh Pant
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 10 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|2123
|High Score
|159
|Average
|43.32
|Strike Rate
|72.65
|100s
|5
|50s
|10
|6s
|48
|4s
|232
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|840
|High Score
|125
|Average
|36.52
|Strike Rate
|108.80
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|26
|4s
|86
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|883
|High Score
|65
|Average
|23.86
|Strike Rate
|126.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|35
|4s
|71
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|160
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|4250
|High Score
|128
|Average
|32.19
|Strike Rate
|145.34
|100s
|2
|50s
|22
|6s
|194
|4s
|384
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1758
|High Score
|135
|Average
|33.16
|Strike Rate
|105.58
|100s
|2
|50s
|11
|6s
|58
|4s
|179
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|89
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|3975
|High Score
|308
|Average
|48.47
|Strike Rate
|82.17
|100s
|10
|50s
|18
|6s
|129
|4s
|426
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|9
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/9
|bestmatch
|1/9
|Average
|9.00
|econ
|4.50
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0