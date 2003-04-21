
  Shariz Ahmad Career, Records, Biography & More

Shariz Ahmad Career, Records, Biography & More

Shariz Ahmad
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBowlers
Born
Age20 years, 10 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches119911
Innings8448
Not Out1221
Runs64313164
High Score30161630
Average9.1415.5015.509.14
Strike Rate59.25134.78134.7859.25
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S3443
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 119911
Innings 109910
overs 64.4222264.4
Runs 404154154404
wickets 137713
bestinning 5/432/152/155/43
bestmatch 5/432/152/155/43
Average 31.0722.0022.0031.07
econ 6.247.007.006.24
Strike Rate 29.818.818.829.8
4W 0000
5W 1001
10w 0000
