Shariz Ahmad Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 10 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|11
|9
|9
|11
|Innings
|8
|4
|4
|8
|Not Out
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Runs
|64
|31
|31
|64
|High Score
|30
|16
|16
|30
|Average
|9.14
|15.50
|15.50
|9.14
|Strike Rate
|59.25
|134.78
|134.78
|59.25
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|11
|9
|9
|11
|Innings
|10
|9
|9
|10
|overs
|64.4
|22
|22
|64.4
|Runs
|404
|154
|154
|404
|wickets
|13
|7
|7
|13
|bestinning
|5/43
|2/15
|2/15
|5/43
|bestmatch
|5/43
|2/15
|2/15
|5/43
|Average
|31.07
|22.00
|22.00
|31.07
|econ
|6.24
|7.00
|7.00
|6.24
|Strike Rate
|29.8
|18.8
|18.8
|29.8
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0