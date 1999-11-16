Mahipal Lomror
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 9 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1453
|High Score
|78
|Average
|27.94
|Strike Rate
|124.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|56
|4s
|114
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1481
|High Score
|101
|Average
|42.31
|Strike Rate
|82.04
|100s
|1
|50s
|14
|6s
|37
|4s
|117
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|2065
|High Score
|133
|Average
|38.24
|Strike Rate
|46.64
|100s
|4
|50s
|13
|6s
|21
|4s
|268
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|37
|overs
|68.1
|Runs
|507
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/31
|bestmatch
|2/31
|Average
|63.37
|econ
|7.43
|Strike Rate
|51.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|28
|overs
|105.2
|Runs
|597
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|2/15
|bestmatch
|2/15
|Average
|59.70
|econ
|5.66
|Strike Rate
|63.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|42
|overs
|413.3
|Runs
|1317
|wickets
|39
|bestinning
|5/51
|bestmatch
|5/51
|Average
|33.76
|econ
|3.18
|Strike Rate
|63.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0