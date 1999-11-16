                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mahipal Lomror

Mahipal Lomror
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age22 years, 9 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches66
Innings63
Not Out11
Runs1453
High Score78
Average27.94
Strike Rate124.72
100s0
50s8
6s56
4s114
Matches39
Innings39
Not Out4
Runs1481
High Score101
Average42.31
Strike Rate82.04
100s1
50s14
6s37
4s117
Matches35
Innings58
Not Out4
Runs2065
High Score133
Average38.24
Strike Rate46.64
100s4
50s13
6s21
4s268
Matches66
Innings37
overs68.1
Runs507
wickets8
bestinning2/31
bestmatch2/31
Average63.37
econ7.43
Strike Rate51.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings28
overs105.2
Runs597
wickets10
bestinning2/15
bestmatch2/15
Average59.70
econ5.66
Strike Rate63.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches35
Innings42
overs413.3
Runs1317
wickets39
bestinning5/51
bestmatch5/51
Average33.76
econ3.18
Strike Rate63.6
4W1
5W1
10W0
