Avesh Khan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 8 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|10
|Average
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|83.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|8
|Average
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|142.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|59
|High Score
|12
|Average
|5.90
|Strike Rate
|115.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|3
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|74
|High Score
|28
|Average
|9.25
|Strike Rate
|77.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|6
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|292
|High Score
|64
|Average
|14.60
|Strike Rate
|52.51
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|17
|4s
|24
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|15.3
|Runs
|120
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|3/66
|bestmatch
|3/66
|Average
|40.00
|econ
|7.74
|Strike Rate
|31.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|12
|overs
|40.2
|Runs
|350
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|4/18
|bestmatch
|4/18
|Average
|31.81
|econ
|8.67
|Strike Rate
|22.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|75
|overs
|271
|Runs
|2183
|wickets
|96
|bestinning
|5/17
|bestmatch
|5/17
|Average
|22.73
|econ
|8.05
|Strike Rate
|16.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|23
|overs
|172.3
|Runs
|973
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|3/62
|bestmatch
|3/62
|Average
|48.65
|econ
|5.64
|Strike Rate
|51.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|47
|overs
|757.3
|Runs
|2342
|wickets
|100
|bestinning
|7/24
|bestmatch
|12/54
|Average
|23.42
|econ
|3.09
|Strike Rate
|45.4
|4W
|6
|5W
|4
|10W
|1