Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age25 years, 8 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs10
High Score10
Average10.00
Strike Rate83.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches13
Innings3
Not Out2
Runs10
High Score8
Average10.00
Strike Rate142.85
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches76
Innings18
Not Out8
Runs59
High Score12
Average5.90
Strike Rate115.68
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s3
Matches24
Innings16
Not Out8
Runs74
High Score28
Average9.25
Strike Rate77.89
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s6
Matches27
Innings27
Not Out7
Runs292
High Score64
Average14.60
Strike Rate52.51
100s0
50s1
6s17
4s24
Matches2
Innings2
overs15.3
Runs120
wickets3
bestinning3/66
bestmatch3/66
Average40.00
econ7.74
Strike Rate31.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings12
overs40.2
Runs350
wickets11
bestinning4/18
bestmatch4/18
Average31.81
econ8.67
Strike Rate22.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches76
Innings75
overs271
Runs2183
wickets96
bestinning5/17
bestmatch5/17
Average22.73
econ8.05
Strike Rate16.9
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches24
Innings23
overs172.3
Runs973
wickets20
bestinning3/62
bestmatch3/62
Average48.65
econ5.64
Strike Rate51.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings47
overs757.3
Runs2342
wickets100
bestinning7/24
bestmatch12/54
Average23.42
econ3.09
Strike Rate45.4
4W6
5W4
10W1
