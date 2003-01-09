
Dunith Wellalage Career, Records, Biography & More

Dunith Wellalage
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age21 years, 1 month15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches115273925
Innings212163233
Not Out03575
Runs29195201583772
High Score1842387478
Average14.5021.6618.2723.3227.57
Strike Rate61.7077.68104.1479.4255.61
100S00000
50S00014
6S053136
4S315224280
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 115273925
Innings 214223839
overs 139362.4287.2639.1
Runs 3548240513662150
wickets 019225280
bestinning 5/404/105/218/152
bestmatch 5/404/105/218/152
Average 25.3618.4026.2626.87
econ 2.695.186.464.753.36
Strike Rate 29.317.033.147.9
4W 00103
5W 01025
10w 00000
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.