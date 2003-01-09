Dunith Wellalage Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 1 month15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|15
|27
|39
|25
|Innings
|2
|12
|16
|32
|33
|Not Out
|0
|3
|5
|7
|5
|Runs
|29
|195
|201
|583
|772
|High Score
|18
|42
|38
|74
|78
|Average
|14.50
|21.66
|18.27
|23.32
|27.57
|Strike Rate
|61.70
|77.68
|104.14
|79.42
|55.61
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6S
|0
|5
|3
|13
|6
|4S
|3
|15
|22
|42
|80
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|15
|27
|39
|25
|Innings
|2
|14
|22
|38
|39
|overs
|13
|93
|62.4
|287.2
|639.1
|Runs
|35
|482
|405
|1366
|2150
|wickets
|0
|19
|22
|52
|80
|bestinning
|5/40
|4/10
|5/21
|8/152
|bestmatch
|5/40
|4/10
|5/21
|8/152
|Average
|25.36
|18.40
|26.26
|26.87
|econ
|2.69
|5.18
|6.46
|4.75
|3.36
|Strike Rate
|29.3
|17.0
|33.1
|47.9
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0