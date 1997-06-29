
  Charith Asalanka Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Charith Asalanka Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Charith Asalanka
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age26 years, 7 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches34137989344
Innings63637968074
Not Out05411114
Runs881272823199929121896
High Score291108080178103
Average14.6641.0324.9323.5142.2027.08
Strike Rate51.4689.26122.83122.4883.9949.96
100S010061
50S094101713
6S32234794417
4S1110461163253221
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 34137989344
Innings 284303848
overs 4.123.15.163.2196.3347.2
Runs 16101304348561246
wickets 050193630
bestinning 4/184/144/184/104
bestmatch 4/184/144/185/167
Average 20.2022.8423.7741.53
econ 3.844.355.806.854.353.58
Strike Rate 27.820.032.769.4
4W 010121
5W 000000
10w 000000
