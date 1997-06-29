Charith Asalanka Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 7 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|41
|37
|98
|93
|44
|Innings
|6
|36
|37
|96
|80
|74
|Not Out
|0
|5
|4
|11
|11
|4
|Runs
|88
|1272
|823
|1999
|2912
|1896
|High Score
|29
|110
|80
|80
|178
|103
|Average
|14.66
|41.03
|24.93
|23.51
|42.20
|27.08
|Strike Rate
|51.46
|89.26
|122.83
|122.48
|83.99
|49.96
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|50S
|0
|9
|4
|10
|17
|13
|6S
|3
|22
|34
|79
|44
|17
|4S
|11
|104
|61
|163
|253
|221
|Innings
|2
|8
|4
|30
|38
|48
|overs
|4.1
|23.1
|5.1
|63.2
|196.3
|347.2
|Runs
|16
|101
|30
|434
|856
|1246
|wickets
|0
|5
|0
|19
|36
|30
|bestinning
|4/18
|4/14
|4/18
|4/104
|bestmatch
|4/18
|4/14
|4/18
|5/167
|Average
|20.20
|22.84
|23.77
|41.53
|econ
|3.84
|4.35
|5.80
|6.85
|4.35
|3.58
|Strike Rate
|27.8
|20.0
|32.7
|69.4
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0