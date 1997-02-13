
Lahiru Kumara Career, Records, Biography & More

Lahiru Kumara
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born
Age27 years, 11 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches262626545447
Innings36156172564
Not Out176391028
Runs8551103886305
High Score13104101447
Average4.475.663.334.755.738.47
Strike Rate29.1044.7390.9086.3651.8045.86
100S000000
50S000000
6S0101210
4S14625638
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 262626545447
Innings 422625535279
overs 775.5177.390.4182.2347.31253.2
Runs 29951141755150519554676
wickets 7434336978136
bestinning 6/1223/223/74/174/216/122
bestmatch 7/1353/223/74/174/217/135
Average 40.4733.5522.8721.8125.0634.38
econ 3.866.428.328.255.623.73
Strike Rate 62.931.316.415.826.755.2
4W 6002310
5W 100001
10w 000000
