Lahiru Kumara Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|26
|26
|54
|54
|47
|Innings
|36
|15
|6
|17
|25
|64
|Not Out
|17
|6
|3
|9
|10
|28
|Runs
|85
|51
|10
|38
|86
|305
|High Score
|13
|10
|4
|10
|14
|47
|Average
|4.47
|5.66
|3.33
|4.75
|5.73
|8.47
|Strike Rate
|29.10
|44.73
|90.90
|86.36
|51.80
|45.86
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|10
|4S
|14
|6
|2
|5
|6
|38
