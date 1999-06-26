Christopher McBride Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 7 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|18
|2
|18
|Innings
|17
|1
|17
|Not Out
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|386
|0
|386
|High Score
|56
|0
|56
|Average
|24.12
|0.00
|24.12
|Strike Rate
|71.61
|0.00
|71.61
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|1
|6S
|2
|0
|2
|4S
|49
|0
|49
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|18
|2
|18
|Innings
|7
|0
|7
|overs
|22
|0
|22
|Runs
|100
|0
|100
|wickets
|3
|0
|3
|bestinning
|1/10
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/10
|1/10
|Average
|33.33
|33.33
|econ
|4.54
|4.54
|Strike Rate
|44.0
|44.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0