Christopher McBride Career, Biography & More

Christopher McBride
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 7 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20List A
Matches18218
Innings17117
Not Out101
Runs3860386
High Score56056
Average24.120.0024.12
Strike Rate71.610.0071.61
100S000
50S101
6S202
4S49049
OverviewODIT20List A
Matches 18218
Innings 707
overs 22022
Runs 1000100
wickets 303
bestinning 1/101/10
bestmatch 1/101/10
Average 33.3333.33
econ 4.544.54
Strike Rate 44.044.0
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
