Shikhar Dhawan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 8 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|2315
|High Score
|190
|Average
|40.61
|Strike Rate
|66.94
|100s
|7
|50s
|5
|6s
|12
|4s
|316
|Matches
|158
|Innings
|155
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|6647
|High Score
|143
|Average
|45.84
|Strike Rate
|92.07
|100s
|17
|50s
|38
|6s
|77
|4s
|823
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|66
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1759
|High Score
|92
|Average
|27.92
|Strike Rate
|126.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|50
|4s
|191
|Matches
|317
|Innings
|314
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|9235
|High Score
|106
|Average
|32.74
|Strike Rate
|124.67
|100s
|2
|50s
|66
|6s
|212
|4s
|1034
|Matches
|291
|Innings
|287
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|11827
|High Score
|248
|Average
|44.79
|Strike Rate
|100s
|30
|50s
|65
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|202
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|8499
|High Score
|224
|Average
|44.26
|Strike Rate
|100s
|25
|50s
|29
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|5
|overs
|9
|Runs
|18
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|158
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|317
|Innings
|6
|overs
|8
|Runs
|66
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|1/7
|bestmatch
|1/7
|Average
|16.50
|econ
|8.25
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|291
|Innings
|0
|overs
|45.2
|Runs
|249
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/22
|Average
|27.66
|econ
|5.49
|Strike Rate
|30.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|0
|overs
|49.4
|Runs
|142
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/30
|bestmatch
|2/30
|Average
|47.33
|econ
|2.85
|Strike Rate
|99.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0