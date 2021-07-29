                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age36 years, 8 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches34
Innings58
Not Out1
Runs2315
High Score190
Average40.61
Strike Rate66.94
100s7
50s5
6s12
4s316
Matches158
Innings155
Not Out10
Runs6647
High Score143
Average45.84
Strike Rate92.07
100s17
50s38
6s77
4s823
Matches68
Innings66
Not Out3
Runs1759
High Score92
Average27.92
Strike Rate126.36
100s0
50s11
6s50
4s191
Matches317
Innings314
Not Out32
Runs9235
High Score106
Average32.74
Strike Rate124.67
100s2
50s66
6s212
4s1034
Matches291
Innings287
Not Out23
Runs11827
High Score248
Average44.79
Strike Rate
100s30
50s65
6s0
4s0
Matches122
Innings202
Not Out10
Runs8499
High Score224
Average44.26
Strike Rate
100s25
50s29
6s0
4s0
Matches34
Innings5
overs9
Runs18
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches158
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches317
Innings6
overs8
Runs66
wickets4
bestinning1/7
bestmatch1/7
Average16.50
econ8.25
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches291
Innings0
overs45.2
Runs249
wickets9
bestinning2/22
bestmatch2/22
Average27.66
econ5.49
Strike Rate30.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches122
Innings0
overs49.4
Runs142
wickets3
bestinning2/30
bestmatch2/30
Average47.33
econ2.85
Strike Rate99.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
