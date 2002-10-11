
|

Ihsanullah Career, Biography & More

Ihsanullah
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age21 years, 4 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1424127
Innings015712
Not Out01325
Runs0681948
High Score0661015
Average4.003.806.85
Strike Rate75.0057.1486.3657.14
100S00000
50S00000
6S00012
4S01126
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1424127
Innings 14241212
overs 814.58483.5153.1
Runs 60108614559621
wickets 06362522
bestinning 3/295/125/495/70
bestmatch 3/295/125/495/70
Average 18.0017.0522.3628.22
econ 7.507.287.306.664.05
Strike Rate 14.814.020.141.7
4W 00011
5W 00111
10w 00000
