|

Keacy Carty Career, Biography & More

Keacy Carty
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born
Age26 years, 11 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches1654542
Innings1444373
Not Out3071
Runs37412711091864
High Score8783123114
Average34.0031.7530.8025.88
Strike Rate66.31118.6968.1642.87
100S0022
50S11513
6S651420
4S24985191
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 1654542
Innings 3059
overs 4.1012.138.1
Runs 28082124
wickets 0013
bestinning 1/313/30
bestmatch 1/313/30
Average 82.0041.33
econ 6.726.733.24
Strike Rate 73.076.3
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
