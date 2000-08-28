
Muhammad Musa Career, Biography & More

Musa Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years, 5 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches122391923
Innings210101426
Not Out2107611
Runs169060136126
High Score1290262927
Average20.0017.008.40
Strike Rate94.11300.00107.1483.9553.16
100S000000
50S000000
6S000343
4S32061118
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 122391923
Innings 122371935
overs 2016.17.5130.3138.1549.4
Runs 1141016212079632149
wickets 020412558
bestinning 2/214/383/405/78
bestmatch 2/214/383/406/110
Average 50.5029.4338.5237.05
econ 5.706.247.919.246.963.90
Strike Rate 48.519.033.156.8
4W 000102
5W 000001
10w 000000
