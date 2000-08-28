Muhammad Musa Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 5 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|2
|39
|19
|23
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|10
|14
|26
|Not Out
|2
|1
|0
|7
|6
|11
|Runs
|16
|9
|0
|60
|136
|126
|High Score
|12
|9
|0
|26
|29
|27
|Average
|20.00
|17.00
|8.40
|Strike Rate
|94.11
|300.00
|107.14
|83.95
|53.16
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|4S
|3
|2
|0
|6
|11
|18
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|2
|39
|19
|23
|Innings
|1
|2
|2
|37
|19
|35
|overs
|20
|16.1
|7.5
|130.3
|138.1
|549.4
|Runs
|114
|101
|62
|1207
|963
|2149
|wickets
|0
|2
|0
|41
|25
|58
|bestinning
|2/21
|4/38
|3/40
|5/78
|bestmatch
|2/21
|4/38
|3/40
|6/110
|Average
|50.50
|29.43
|38.52
|37.05
|econ
|5.70
|6.24
|7.91
|9.24
|6.96
|3.90
|Strike Rate
|48.5
|19.0
|33.1
|56.8
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0