|

Josh Brown Career, Biography & More

Josh Brown
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 1 month29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20List A
Matches141
Innings141
Not Out00
Runs25838
High Score6238
Average18.4238.00
Strike Rate148.27165.21
100S00
50S10
6S201
4S226
OverviewT20List A
Matches 141
Innings 01
overs 00.30000000000000004
Runs 04
wickets 00
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 8.00
Strike Rate
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
