Josh Brown Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 1 month29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|14
|1
|Innings
|14
|1
|Not Out
|0
|0
|Runs
|258
|38
|High Score
|62
|38
|Average
|18.42
|38.00
|Strike Rate
|148.27
|165.21
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|6S
|20
|1
|4S
|22
|6
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|14
|1
|Innings
|0
|1
|overs
|0
|0.30000000000000004
|Runs
|0
|4
|wickets
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0