Patrick Dooley Career, Biography & More

Patrick Dooley
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age26 years, 9 months, 7 days
OverviewT20List A
Matches111
Innings71
Not Out61
Runs2913
High Score1013
Average29.00
Strike Rate85.29118.18
100S00
50S00
6S00
4S41
OverviewT20List A
Matches 111
Innings 111
overs 4110
Runs 26842
wickets 190
bestinning 4/16
bestmatch 4/16
Average 14.10
econ 6.534.20
Strike Rate 12.9
4W 10
5W 00
10w 00
