Patrick Dooley Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 9 months, 7 days
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|11
|1
|Innings
|7
|1
|Not Out
|6
|1
|Runs
|29
|13
|High Score
|10
|13
|Average
|29.00
|Strike Rate
|85.29
|118.18
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|4S
|4
|1
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|11
|1
|Innings
|11
|1
|overs
|41
|10
|Runs
|268
|42
|wickets
|19
|0
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|4/16
|Average
|14.10
|econ
|6.53
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|12.9
|4W
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0