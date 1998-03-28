Anmolpreet Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 4 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|516
|High Score
|84
|Average
|17.79
|Strike Rate
|106.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|16
|4s
|36
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1209
|High Score
|141
|Average
|40.30
|Strike Rate
|86.35
|100s
|3
|50s
|7
|6s
|26
|4s
|129
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1936
|High Score
|267
|Average
|44.00
|Strike Rate
|62.41
|100s
|5
|50s
|9
|6s
|19
|4s
|254
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|7
|overs
|18
|Runs
|54
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/9
|bestmatch
|1/9
|Average
|54.00
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|108.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0