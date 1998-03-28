                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 4 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches39
Innings31
Not Out2
Runs516
High Score84
Average17.79
Strike Rate106.61
100s0
50s2
6s16
4s36
Matches36
Innings32
Not Out2
Runs1209
High Score141
Average40.30
Strike Rate86.35
100s3
50s7
6s26
4s129
Matches31
Innings47
Not Out3
Runs1936
High Score267
Average44.00
Strike Rate62.41
100s5
50s9
6s19
4s254
Matches39
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches36
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings7
overs18
Runs54
wickets1
bestinning1/9
bestmatch1/9
Average54.00
econ3.00
Strike Rate108.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
