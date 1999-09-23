Naveen-ul-Haq Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 5 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|27
|145
|23
|10
|Innings
|5
|5
|52
|14
|13
|Not Out
|4
|4
|23
|5
|1
|Runs
|21
|18
|265
|92
|93
|High Score
|10
|10
|25
|30
|34
|Average
|21.00
|18.00
|9.13
|10.22
|7.75
|Strike Rate
|72.41
|85.71
|97.78
|70.22
|50.27
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|7
|4
|7
|4S
|3
|2
|24
|5
|7
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|27
|145
|23
|10
|Innings
|7
|27
|144
|23
|18
|overs
|61.3
|86.5
|506.4
|197.1
|217.2
|Runs
|356
|704
|4100
|1172
|782
|wickets
|14
|34
|175
|34
|31
|bestinning
|4/42
|3/21
|5/11
|5/40
|8/35
|bestmatch
|4/42
|3/21
|5/11
|5/40
|8/61
|Average
|25.42
|20.70
|23.42
|34.47
|25.22
|econ
|5.78
|8.10
|8.09
|5.94
|3.59
|Strike Rate
|26.3
|15.3
|17.3
|34.7
|42.0
|4W
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0