Naveen-ul-Haq Career, Records, Biography & More

Naveen-ul-Haq
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 5 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches7271452310
Innings55521413
Not Out442351
Runs21182659293
High Score1010253034
Average21.0018.009.1310.227.75
Strike Rate72.4185.7197.7870.2250.27
100S00000
50S00000
6S00747
4S322457
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 7271452310
Innings 7271442318
overs 61.386.5506.4197.1217.2
Runs 35670441001172782
wickets 14341753431
bestinning 4/423/215/115/408/35
bestmatch 4/423/215/115/408/61
Average 25.4220.7023.4234.4725.22
econ 5.788.108.095.943.59
Strike Rate 26.315.317.334.742.0
4W 10421
5W 00111
10w 00000
