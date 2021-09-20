Zeeshan Maqsood
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 10 months,
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|981
|High Score
|109
|Average
|32.70
|Strike Rate
|70.22
|100s
|2
|50s
|5
|6s
|20
|4s
|77
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|770
|High Score
|76
|Average
|27.50
|Strike Rate
|111.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|20
|4s
|86
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1065
|High Score
|86
|Average
|28.78
|Strike Rate
|116.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|32
|4s
|113
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1368
|High Score
|109
|Average
|35.07
|Strike Rate
|74.50
|100s
|3
|50s
|7
|6s
|29
|4s
|119
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|35
|overs
|278.5
|Runs
|1139
|wickets
|48
|bestinning
|4/15
|bestmatch
|4/15
|Average
|23.72
|econ
|4.08
|Strike Rate
|34.8
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|30
|overs
|90
|Runs
|621
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|4/7
|bestmatch
|4/7
|Average
|23.88
|econ
|6.90
|Strike Rate
|20.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|38
|overs
|110.5
|Runs
|778
|wickets
|36
|bestinning
|4/7
|bestmatch
|4/7
|Average
|21.61
|econ
|7.01
|Strike Rate
|18.4
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|47
|overs
|338.3
|Runs
|1373
|wickets
|59
|bestinning
|4/14
|bestmatch
|4/14
|Average
|23.27
|econ
|4.05
|Strike Rate
|34.4
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0