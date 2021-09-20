                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Zeeshan Maqsood

Zeeshan Maqsood
NationalityOman
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 10 months,
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches35
Innings34
Not Out4
Runs981
High Score109
Average32.70
Strike Rate70.22
100s2
50s5
6s20
4s77
Matches41
Innings34
Not Out6
Runs770
High Score76
Average27.50
Strike Rate111.43
100s0
50s3
6s20
4s86
Matches52
Innings45
Not Out8
Runs1065
High Score86
Average28.78
Strike Rate116.52
100s0
50s5
6s32
4s113
Matches47
Innings44
Not Out5
Runs1368
High Score109
Average35.07
Strike Rate74.50
100s3
50s7
6s29
4s119
Matches35
Innings35
overs278.5
Runs1139
wickets48
bestinning4/15
bestmatch4/15
Average23.72
econ4.08
Strike Rate34.8
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings30
overs90
Runs621
wickets26
bestinning4/7
bestmatch4/7
Average23.88
econ6.90
Strike Rate20.7
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches52
Innings38
overs110.5
Runs778
wickets36
bestinning4/7
bestmatch4/7
Average21.61
econ7.01
Strike Rate18.4
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches47
Innings47
overs338.3
Runs1373
wickets59
bestinning4/14
bestmatch4/14
Average23.27
econ4.05
Strike Rate34.4
4W4
5W0
10W0
