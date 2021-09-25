AB de Villiers
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 6 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|191
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|8765
|High Score
|278
|Average
|50.66
|Strike Rate
|54.51
|100s
|22
|50s
|46
|6s
|64
|4s
|1024
|Matches
|228
|Innings
|218
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|9577
|High Score
|176
|Average
|53.50
|Strike Rate
|101.09
|100s
|25
|50s
|53
|6s
|204
|4s
|840
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|75
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1672
|High Score
|79
|Average
|26.12
|Strike Rate
|135.16
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|60
|4s
|140
|Matches
|340
|Innings
|320
|Not Out
|67
|Runs
|9424
|High Score
|133
|Average
|37.24
|Strike Rate
|150.13
|100s
|4
|50s
|69
|6s
|436
|4s
|753
|Matches
|263
|Innings
|252
|Not Out
|44
|Runs
|11123
|High Score
|176
|Average
|53.47
|Strike Rate
|100s
|29
|50s
|63
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|141
|Innings
|238
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|10689
|High Score
|278
|Average
|49.71
|Strike Rate
|56.18
|100s
|25
|50s
|60
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|5
|overs
|34
|Runs
|104
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/49
|bestmatch
|2/49
|Average
|52.00
|econ
|3.05
|Strike Rate
|102.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|228
|Innings
|9
|overs
|32
|Runs
|202
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/15
|bestmatch
|2/15
|Average
|28.85
|econ
|6.31
|Strike Rate
|27.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|340
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|263
|Innings
|0
|overs
|32
|Runs
|202
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/15
|bestmatch
|2/15
|Average
|28.85
|econ
|6.31
|Strike Rate
|27.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|141
|Innings
|0
|overs
|39
|Runs
|138
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/49
|bestmatch
|Average
|69.00
|econ
|3.53
|Strike Rate
|117.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0