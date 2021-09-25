                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 6 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches114
Innings191
Not Out18
Runs8765
High Score278
Average50.66
Strike Rate54.51
100s22
50s46
6s64
4s1024
Matches228
Innings218
Not Out39
Runs9577
High Score176
Average53.50
Strike Rate101.09
100s25
50s53
6s204
4s840
Matches78
Innings75
Not Out11
Runs1672
High Score79
Average26.12
Strike Rate135.16
100s0
50s10
6s60
4s140
Matches340
Innings320
Not Out67
Runs9424
High Score133
Average37.24
Strike Rate150.13
100s4
50s69
6s436
4s753
Matches263
Innings252
Not Out44
Runs11123
High Score176
Average53.47
Strike Rate
100s29
50s63
6s0
4s0
Matches141
Innings238
Not Out23
Runs10689
High Score278
Average49.71
Strike Rate56.18
100s25
50s60
6s0
4s0
Matches114
Innings5
overs34
Runs104
wickets2
bestinning2/49
bestmatch2/49
Average52.00
econ3.05
Strike Rate102.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches228
Innings9
overs32
Runs202
wickets7
bestinning2/15
bestmatch2/15
Average28.85
econ6.31
Strike Rate27.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches78
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches340
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches263
Innings0
overs32
Runs202
wickets7
bestinning2/15
bestmatch2/15
Average28.85
econ6.31
Strike Rate27.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches141
Innings0
overs39
Runs138
wickets2
bestinning2/49
bestmatch
Average69.00
econ3.53
Strike Rate117.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
