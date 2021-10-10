                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Daniel Flynn

Daniel Flynn
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age37 years, 4 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches24
Innings45
Not Out5
Runs1038
High Score95
Average25.95
Strike Rate40.23
100s0
50s6
6s4
4s135
Matches20
Innings17
Not Out2
Runs228
High Score35
Average15.20
Strike Rate63.33
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s23
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs59
High Score23
Average11.80
Strike Rate115.68
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s1
Matches109
Innings102
Not Out7
Runs1837
High Score86
Average19.33
Strike Rate128.28
100s0
50s7
6s75
4s168
Matches113
Innings110
Not Out9
Runs2753
High Score149
Average27.25
Strike Rate83.98
100s5
50s12
6s0
4s0
Matches135
Innings238
Not Out15
Runs7815
High Score241
Average35.04
Strike Rate52.84
100s21
50s29
6s0
4s0
Matches24
Innings1
overs1
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings3
overs4
Runs25
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.25
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings1
overs1
Runs7
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches109
Innings7
overs15
Runs106
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.06
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches113
Innings0
overs70
Runs417
wickets6
bestinning2/45
bestmatch2/45
Average69.50
econ5.95
Strike Rate70.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches135
Innings0
overs47.1
Runs160
wickets1
bestinning1/37
bestmatch1/37
Average160.00
econ3.39
Strike Rate283.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.