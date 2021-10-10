Daniel Flynn
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 4 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1038
|High Score
|95
|Average
|25.95
|Strike Rate
|40.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|4
|4s
|135
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|228
|High Score
|35
|Average
|15.20
|Strike Rate
|63.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|23
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|59
|High Score
|23
|Average
|11.80
|Strike Rate
|115.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|1
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|102
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1837
|High Score
|86
|Average
|19.33
|Strike Rate
|128.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|75
|4s
|168
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|110
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2753
|High Score
|149
|Average
|27.25
|Strike Rate
|83.98
|100s
|5
|50s
|12
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|135
|Innings
|238
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|7815
|High Score
|241
|Average
|35.04
|Strike Rate
|52.84
|100s
|21
|50s
|29
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|3
|overs
|4
|Runs
|25
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.25
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|7
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|7
|overs
|15
|Runs
|106
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.06
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|0
|overs
|70
|Runs
|417
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/45
|bestmatch
|2/45
|Average
|69.50
|econ
|5.95
|Strike Rate
|70.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|135
|Innings
|0
|overs
|47.1
|Runs
|160
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/37
|bestmatch
|1/37
|Average
|160.00
|econ
|3.39
|Strike Rate
|283.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0