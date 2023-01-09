Michael Bracewell Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|19
|16
|129
|129
|104
|Innings
|14
|16
|11
|111
|120
|185
|Not Out
|1
|4
|5
|29
|9
|14
|Runs
|259
|510
|113
|2433
|3775
|5521
|High Score
|74
|140
|61
|141
|140
|190
|Average
|19.92
|42.50
|18.83
|29.67
|34.00
|32.28
|Strike Rate
|57.04
|118.60
|139.50
|132.87
|90.13
|52.61
|100S
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|11
|50S
|1
|0
|1
|14
|26
|23
|6S
|2
|24
|5
|95
|86
|54
|4S
|34
|45
|10
|199
|364
|698
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|19
|16
|129
|129
|104
|Innings
|16
|19
|14
|44
|44
|52
|overs
|258.3
|123
|40.5
|124.5
|282.5
|648.3
|Runs
|1003
|634
|219
|913
|1452
|2286
|wickets
|24
|15
|21
|53
|38
|51
|bestinning
|4/75
|3/21
|3/5
|4/28
|3/21
|5/43
|bestmatch
|5/150
|3/21
|3/5
|4/28
|3/21
|6/49
|Average
|41.79
|42.26
|10.42
|17.22
|38.21
|44.82
|econ
|3.88
|5.15
|5.36
|7.31
|5.13
|3.52
|Strike Rate
|64.6
|49.2
|11.6
|14.1
|44.6
|76.2
|4W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0