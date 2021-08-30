Will Young Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 3 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|22
|14
|93
|99
|115
|Innings
|22
|22
|13
|86
|95
|195
|Not Out
|0
|3
|0
|4
|11
|14
|Runs
|582
|818
|260
|2131
|3524
|7262
|High Score
|89
|120
|56
|101
|136
|162
|Average
|26.45
|43.05
|20.00
|25.98
|41.95
|40.12
|Strike Rate
|43.11
|86.28
|102.36
|133.52
|90.33
|48.55
|100S
|0
|2
|0
|1
|10
|15
|50S
|6
|5
|2
|13
|18
|42
|6S
|0
|14
|8
|93
|70
|52
|4S
|78
|84
|27
|163
|315
|908
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|22
|14
|93
|99
|115
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0