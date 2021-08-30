Will Young
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 9 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|572
|High Score
|89
|Average
|28.60
|Strike Rate
|43.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|0
|4s
|78
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|240
|High Score
|120
|Average
|40.00
|Strike Rate
|92.30
|100s
|2
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|16
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|166
|High Score
|53
|Average
|23.71
|Strike Rate
|102.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|6
|4s
|15
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|75
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1892
|High Score
|101
|Average
|26.64
|Strike Rate
|133.61
|100s
|1
|50s
|10
|6s
|83
|4s
|138
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|79
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|2830
|High Score
|136
|Average
|39.30
|Strike Rate
|89.52
|100s
|9
|50s
|14
|6s
|56
|4s
|243
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|170
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|6451
|High Score
|162
|Average
|41.08
|Strike Rate
|48.12
|100s
|13
|50s
|38
|6s
|48
|4s
|801
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|3
|overs
|3
|Runs
|8
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0