Will Young

Will Young
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 9 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches12
Innings20
Not Out0
Runs572
High Score89
Average28.60
Strike Rate43.39
100s0
50s6
6s0
4s78
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out2
Runs240
High Score120
Average40.00
Strike Rate92.30
100s2
50s0
6s7
4s16
Matches8
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs166
High Score53
Average23.71
Strike Rate102.46
100s0
50s1
6s6
4s15
Matches81
Innings75
Not Out4
Runs1892
High Score101
Average26.64
Strike Rate133.61
100s1
50s10
6s83
4s138
Matches79
Innings79
Not Out7
Runs2830
High Score136
Average39.30
Strike Rate89.52
100s9
50s14
6s56
4s243
Matches102
Innings170
Not Out13
Runs6451
High Score162
Average41.08
Strike Rate48.12
100s13
50s38
6s48
4s801
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches81
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches79
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches102
Innings3
overs3
Runs8
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
