Lockie Ferguson Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Lockie Ferguson
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born
Age32 years, 8 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches158331369646
Innings22710445260
Not Out2125232023
Runs111523252233505
High Score11914302441
Average7.664.6012.007.2813.64
Strike Rate11.1150.66100.00119.4360.6746.24
100S000000
50S000000
6S0221479
4S060141367
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 158331369646
Innings 157331359575
overs 11496115.2472.38111216.1
Runs 472823903374244634047
wickets 08944151160165
bestinning 5/455/215/216/277/34
bestmatch 5/455/215/216/2712/78
Average 31.7120.5224.7827.8924.52
econ 4.275.697.827.915.503.32
Strike Rate 33.415.718.730.444.2
4W 021556
5W 0111411
10w 000001
