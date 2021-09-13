Lockie Ferguson Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 8 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|58
|33
|136
|96
|46
|Innings
|2
|27
|10
|44
|52
|60
|Not Out
|2
|12
|5
|23
|20
|23
|Runs
|1
|115
|23
|252
|233
|505
|High Score
|1
|19
|14
|30
|24
|41
|Average
|7.66
|4.60
|12.00
|7.28
|13.64
|Strike Rate
|11.11
|50.66
|100.00
|119.43
|60.67
|46.24
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|2
|2
|14
|7
|9
|4S
|0
|6
|0
|14
|13
|67
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|58
|33
|136
|96
|46
|Innings
|1
|57
|33
|135
|95
|75
|overs
|11
|496
|115.2
|472.3
|811
|1216.1
|Runs
|47
|2823
|903
|3742
|4463
|4047
|wickets
|0
|89
|44
|151
|160
|165
|bestinning
|5/45
|5/21
|5/21
|6/27
|7/34
|bestmatch
|5/45
|5/21
|5/21
|6/27
|12/78
|Average
|31.71
|20.52
|24.78
|27.89
|24.52
|econ
|4.27
|5.69
|7.82
|7.91
|5.50
|3.32
|Strike Rate
|33.4
|15.7
|18.7
|30.4
|44.2
|4W
|0
|2
|1
|5
|5
|6
|5W
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|11
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1