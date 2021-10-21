Vaibhav Wategaonkar
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|14
|Average
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|115
|High Score
|30
|Average
|11.50
|Strike Rate
|84.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|11
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|319
|High Score
|114
|Average
|31.90
|Strike Rate
|69.19
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|28
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3.2
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|14.00
|econ
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|20.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0