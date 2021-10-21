                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Vaibhav Wategaonkar

NationalityOman
RoleBatsman
Born
Age39 years, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs14
High Score14
Average14.00
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches12
Innings11
Not Out1
Runs115
High Score30
Average11.50
Strike Rate84.55
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s11
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out2
Runs319
High Score114
Average31.90
Strike Rate69.19
100s1
50s1
6s4
4s28
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings2
overs3.2
Runs14
wickets1
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average14.00
econ4.20
Strike Rate20.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
