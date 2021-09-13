Mark Chapman Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 7 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|59
|139
|68
|41
|Innings
|12
|53
|125
|65
|71
|Not Out
|2
|10
|18
|9
|8
|Runs
|380
|1329
|2873
|2566
|2709
|High Score
|124
|104
|104
|157
|146
|Average
|38.00
|30.90
|26.85
|45.82
|43.00
|Strike Rate
|107.04
|132.76
|133.75
|97.82
|60.94
|100S
|2
|1
|2
|7
|5
|50S
|0
|7
|18
|13
|16
|6S
|15
|49
|104
|61
|32
|4S
|29
|113
|246
|239
|352
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|59
|139
|68
|41
|Innings
|0
|7
|36
|24
|12
|overs
|0
|14
|75.5
|94.5
|61
|Runs
|0
|99
|594
|599
|246
|wickets
|0
|4
|22
|14
|1
|bestinning
|1/9
|3/22
|3/41
|1/60
|bestmatch
|1/9
|3/22
|3/41
|1/105
|Average
|24.75
|27.00
|42.78
|246.00
|econ
|7.07
|7.83
|6.31
|4.03
|Strike Rate
|21.0
|20.6
|40.6
|366.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0