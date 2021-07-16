Mohammad Mithun
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 5 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|333
|High Score
|67
|Average
|18.50
|Strike Rate
|44.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|3
|4s
|32
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|714
|High Score
|73
|Average
|27.46
|Strike Rate
|77.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|16
|4s
|61
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|127
|High Score
|47
|Average
|10.58
|Strike Rate
|93.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|10
|Matches
|161
|Innings
|141
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|2787
|High Score
|84
|Average
|23.42
|Strike Rate
|118.74
|100s
|0
|50s
|15
|6s
|108
|4s
|189
|Matches
|171
|Innings
|160
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|4838
|High Score
|103
|Average
|33.36
|Strike Rate
|85.56
|100s
|2
|50s
|35
|6s
|129
|4s
|443
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|183
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|6068
|High Score
|206
|Average
|34.28
|Strike Rate
|100s
|14
|50s
|30
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|161
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/5
|bestmatch
|1/5
|Average
|5.00
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|6.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|171
|Innings
|2
|overs
|4
|Runs
|25
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.25
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|18
|overs
|79.2
|Runs
|290
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|7/75
|bestmatch
|7/87
|Average
|20.71
|econ
|3.65
|Strike Rate
|34.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0