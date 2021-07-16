                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mohammad Mithun

Mohammad Mithun
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 5 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches10
Innings18
Not Out0
Runs333
High Score67
Average18.50
Strike Rate44.28
100s0
50s2
6s3
4s32
Matches34
Innings30
Not Out4
Runs714
High Score73
Average27.46
Strike Rate77.52
100s0
50s6
6s16
4s61
Matches17
Innings13
Not Out1
Runs127
High Score47
Average10.58
Strike Rate93.38
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s10
Matches161
Innings141
Not Out22
Runs2787
High Score84
Average23.42
Strike Rate118.74
100s0
50s15
6s108
4s189
Matches171
Innings160
Not Out15
Runs4838
High Score103
Average33.36
Strike Rate85.56
100s2
50s35
6s129
4s443
Matches115
Innings183
Not Out6
Runs6068
High Score206
Average34.28
Strike Rate
100s14
50s30
6s0
4s0
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings1
overs2
Runs12
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches161
Innings1
overs1
Runs5
wickets1
bestinning1/5
bestmatch1/5
Average5.00
econ5.00
Strike Rate6.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches171
Innings2
overs4
Runs25
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.25
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches115
Innings18
overs79.2
Runs290
wickets14
bestinning7/75
bestmatch7/87
Average20.71
econ3.65
Strike Rate34.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
