Mohammad Sami
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|41 years, 6 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|487
|High Score
|49
|Average
|11.59
|Strike Rate
|30.78
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|53
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|46
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|314
|High Score
|46
|Average
|11.62
|Strike Rate
|64.08
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|10
|4s
|16
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|21
|High Score
|8
|Average
|21.00
|Strike Rate
|70.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|172
|Innings
|83
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|524
|High Score
|38
|Average
|10.27
|Strike Rate
|120.73
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|22
|4s
|34
|Matches
|191
|Innings
|115
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|1093
|High Score
|55
|Average
|13.16
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|179
|Innings
|252
|Not Out
|49
|Runs
|3479
|High Score
|77
|Average
|17.13
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|66
|overs
|1249.5
|Runs
|4483
|wickets
|85
|bestinning
|5/36
|bestmatch
|8/106
|Average
|52.74
|econ
|3.58
|Strike Rate
|88.2
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|85
|overs
|714
|Runs
|3567
|wickets
|121
|bestinning
|5/10
|bestmatch
|5/10
|Average
|29.47
|econ
|4.99
|Strike Rate
|35.4
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|overs
|46
|Runs
|387
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|18.42
|econ
|8.41
|Strike Rate
|13.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|172
|Innings
|172
|overs
|627
|Runs
|4429
|wickets
|183
|bestinning
|5/6
|bestmatch
|5/6
|Average
|24.20
|econ
|7.06
|Strike Rate
|20.5
|4W
|2
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|191
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1544.2
|Runs
|7832
|wickets
|257
|bestinning
|6/20
|bestmatch
|6/20
|Average
|30.47
|econ
|5.07
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|4W
|6
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|179
|Innings
|0
|overs
|5104.3
|Runs
|16685
|wickets
|610
|bestinning
|8/39
|bestmatch
|Average
|27.35
|econ
|3.26
|Strike Rate
|50.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|32
|10W
|4