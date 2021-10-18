                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Mohammad Sami

Mohammad Sami
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age41 years, 6 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches36
Innings56
Not Out14
Runs487
High Score49
Average11.59
Strike Rate30.78
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s53
Matches87
Innings46
Not Out19
Runs314
High Score46
Average11.62
Strike Rate64.08
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s16
Matches13
Innings4
Not Out3
Runs21
High Score8
Average21.00
Strike Rate70.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches172
Innings83
Not Out32
Runs524
High Score38
Average10.27
Strike Rate120.73
100s0
50s0
6s22
4s34
Matches191
Innings115
Not Out32
Runs1093
High Score55
Average13.16
Strike Rate
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches179
Innings252
Not Out49
Runs3479
High Score77
Average17.13
Strike Rate
100s0
50s6
6s0
4s0
Matches36
Innings66
overs1249.5
Runs4483
wickets85
bestinning5/36
bestmatch8/106
Average52.74
econ3.58
Strike Rate88.2
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches87
Innings85
overs714
Runs3567
wickets121
bestinning5/10
bestmatch5/10
Average29.47
econ4.99
Strike Rate35.4
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches13
Innings13
overs46
Runs387
wickets21
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average18.42
econ8.41
Strike Rate13.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches172
Innings172
overs627
Runs4429
wickets183
bestinning5/6
bestmatch5/6
Average24.20
econ7.06
Strike Rate20.5
4W2
5W3
10W0
Matches191
Innings0
overs1544.2
Runs7832
wickets257
bestinning6/20
bestmatch6/20
Average30.47
econ5.07
Strike Rate36.0
4W6
5W4
10W0
Matches179
Innings0
overs5104.3
Runs16685
wickets610
bestinning8/39
bestmatch
Average27.35
econ3.26
Strike Rate50.2
4W0
5W32
10W4
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.