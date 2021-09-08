Mohammad Nawaz Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 11 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|32
|57
|229
|105
|56
|Innings
|10
|24
|35
|169
|87
|91
|Not Out
|1
|6
|11
|49
|13
|6
|Runs
|144
|325
|427
|2561
|2161
|3063
|High Score
|45
|53
|45
|59
|187
|170
|Average
|16.00
|18.05
|17.79
|21.34
|29.20
|36.03
|Strike Rate
|41.61
|90.02
|130.58
|122.82
|89.70
|55.44
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|50S
|0
|1
|0
|6
|14
|15
|6S
|0
|8
|19
|105
|34
|12
|4S
|15
|22
|36
|196
|193
|401
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|32
|57
|229
|105
|56
|Innings
|12
|32
|54
|214
|101
|85
|overs
|159.5
|257.4
|171.4
|670.1
|811.1
|983.5
|Runs
|496
|1284
|1258
|5080
|4104
|3081
|wickets
|16
|40
|47
|181
|122
|104
|bestinning
|5/88
|4/19
|3/5
|5/24
|4/19
|7/31
|bestmatch
|6/106
|4/19
|3/5
|5/24
|4/19
|11/93
|Average
|31.00
|32.10
|26.76
|28.06
|33.63
|29.62
|econ
|3.10
|4.98
|7.32
|7.58
|5.05
|3.13
|Strike Rate
|59.9
|38.6
|21.9
|22.2
|39.8
|56.7
|4W
|0
|3
|0
|2
|5
|4
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1