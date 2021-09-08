
Mohammad Nawaz Career, Records, Biography & More

Mohammad Nawaz
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age29 years, 11 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6325722910556
Innings1024351698791
Not Out161149136
Runs144325427256121613063
High Score45534559187170
Average16.0018.0517.7921.3429.2036.03
Strike Rate41.6190.02130.58122.8289.7055.44
100S000016
50S01061415
6S08191053412
4S152236196193401
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 6325722910556
Innings 12325421410185
overs 159.5257.4171.4670.1811.1983.5
Runs 49612841258508041043081
wickets 164047181122104
bestinning 5/884/193/55/244/197/31
bestmatch 6/1064/193/55/244/1911/93
Average 31.0032.1026.7628.0633.6329.62
econ 3.104.987.327.585.053.13
Strike Rate 59.938.621.922.239.856.7
4W 030254
5W 100104
10w 000001
