Niroshan Dickwella
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 2 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|94
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|2750
|High Score
|96
|Average
|31.60
|Strike Rate
|66.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|22
|6s
|11
|4s
|303
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1604
|High Score
|116
|Average
|31.45
|Strike Rate
|93.41
|100s
|2
|50s
|9
|6s
|12
|4s
|187
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|480
|High Score
|68
|Average
|18.46
|Strike Rate
|131.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|9
|4s
|61
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|89
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1799
|High Score
|79
|Average
|22.20
|Strike Rate
|138.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|36
|4s
|234
|Matches
|139
|Innings
|134
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|4525
|High Score
|140
|Average
|34.28
|Strike Rate
|94.98
|100s
|10
|50s
|22
|6s
|44
|4s
|531
|Matches
|117
|Innings
|202
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|6719
|High Score
|209
|Average
|35.36
|Strike Rate
|75.15
|100s
|11
|50s
|40
|6s
|40
|4s
|750
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|139
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|117
|Innings
|2
|overs
|5
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0