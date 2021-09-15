                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Niroshan Dickwella

Niroshan Dickwella
NationalitySri Lanka
Role
Born
Age29 years, 2 months, 1 day
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches53
Innings94
Not Out7
Runs2750
High Score96
Average31.60
Strike Rate66.56
100s0
50s22
6s11
4s303
Matches55
Innings52
Not Out1
Runs1604
High Score116
Average31.45
Strike Rate93.41
100s2
50s9
6s12
4s187
Matches28
Innings27
Not Out1
Runs480
High Score68
Average18.46
Strike Rate131.14
100s0
50s1
6s9
4s61
Matches92
Innings89
Not Out8
Runs1799
High Score79
Average22.20
Strike Rate138.06
100s0
50s9
6s36
4s234
Matches139
Innings134
Not Out2
Runs4525
High Score140
Average34.28
Strike Rate94.98
100s10
50s22
6s44
4s531
Matches117
Innings202
Not Out12
Runs6719
High Score209
Average35.36
Strike Rate75.15
100s11
50s40
6s40
4s750
Matches53
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches55
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches92
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches139
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches117
Innings2
overs5
Runs16
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.20
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

